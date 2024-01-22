New York Islanders win in Patrick Roy's debut as coach

Bo Horvat scored 41 seconds into overtime and the New York Islanders beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 Sunday night to win in new coach Patrick Roy’s debut. Alexander Romanov and Hudson Fasching also scored for New York and defenceman Noah Dobson had two assists. Ilya Sorokin finished with 41 saves. Roy, who went 130-92-24 in three NHL seasons coaching Colorado from 2013-16, was hired on Saturday to replace Lane Lambert after the Islanders went 0-3-1 on a four-game trip.

Jason Robertson and Nils Lundqvist scored for Dallas, and Joe Pavelski had two assists. Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves in the Stars’ second loss in three games after winning four of five. In the extra period, Mathew Barzal found Horvat behind the Stars’ defence and Horvat converted a forehand-backhand manoeuvre to give the Islanders their third win in 11 games (3-6-2)





