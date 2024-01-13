Jerod Mayo named head coach of New England Patriots

Jerod Mayo, a former player and assistant under Bill Belichick, has been named the 15th head coach of the New England Patriots. Mayo, who is the first Black head coach in team history, played eight seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014. He has been an assistant under Belichick since 2019 and will become the NFL's youngest head coach at age 37.





