Gold Prices Weaken as Central Bank Comments Dampen Safe Haven Demand

Gold kicked off the week at high levels as it traded near $2,050 per ounce, buoyed by the Middle East conflict’s safe haven demand and stubborn market sentiment that rate cuts are coming sooner rather than later. But as the shortened holiday week rolled onward, a steady diet of hawkish central bank comments and the absence of any energy boosts from geopolitics weakened investors’ appetite for the yellow metal





Gold Prices Slightly Higher, Silver Prices Slightly Lower in Midday TradingGold prices are slightly higher and silver prices slightly lower in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Quieter, post-holiday trading is featured. Bullish charts are prompting some mild speculator buying interest in both precious metals. The key outside markets were also bullish for the metals today, as the U.S. dollar index was modestly weaker and crude oil prices were solidly higher. Some profit-taking from the shorter-term futures traders did limit gains in gold and silver today. February gold was last up $1.70 at $2,070.60. March silver was last down $0.07 at $24.50. Asian and European stock markets were mixed overnight. U.S.

