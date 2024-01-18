Maple Leafs Struggle to Close Out Games

The Maple Leafs held a meeting at their hotel in Calgary on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s game against the Flames. A four-game losing streak has brought into sharp focus a problem that has plagued the Maple Leafs all season long. "It's sort of highlighted some of the issues that we have as a team in terms of closing these games out," said coach Sheldon Keefe."I don't think it's necessarily just an issue here in these days, it's all season long.

That's why we've failed to win in regulation with the regularity that we'd want to see." Toronto has just 13 regulation wins, which is 25th overall. Every team below them in that category – Minnesota, Ottawa, Anaheim, Montreal, Columbus, Chicago and San Jose – is outside of a playoff spot. The Leafs have held a third-period lead in each game during this slide. It's been a multi-goal lead in three of the games. In fact, five of the Leafs' last seven setbacks have come after they held a multi-goal lead."Who are we going to rely on in those moments?" Keefe wondered during a 12-minute session with reporter





TSN_Sports » / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leafs and Nylander's Camp Remain Optimistic in Contract TalksThe Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander's camp are reportedly on the same page in contract negotiations, with both parties aiming to get a deal done. Despite keeping negotiations private, there is optimism that Nylander will remain a Maple Leaf long-term.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

MMA Organizations Struggle to Dazzle in 2023While past years have seen a swath of MMA organizations hoisting tentpole events to gather the attention and passion of the masses, 2023 was a bit of a different story. That tourney-based league also did not seem to dazzle despite a record number of shows, including a few excursions to Europe. KSW 83 and UFC on ESPN 52 were the notable fight cards of the year, but the UFC dominated the calendar. UFC 284 and UFC 285 stood out for their intense crowd and thrilling fights.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Canada's Economy Shows No Growth in OctoberCanada's GDP remained unchanged at 0.0% in October, disappointing analysts' expectations of 0.2% growth. The economy has been stagnant for three consecutive months, and advance estimates for November show a slight increase of 0.1%. However, experts predict that the economy will continue to struggle and may even enter a mild recession.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Private Lenders Provide Lifeline for Canadian HomeownersMortgages from private lenders have become a lifeline for many debt-laden homeowners in Canada due to high-interest rates and rich house prices. However, borrowing costs have become a struggle for some.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Low Snowpack Levels Raise Concerns for Salmon Spawning HabitatDecember was unusually dry and warm on Vancouver Island, leading to concerns of low snowpack levels in the alpine. Without an adequate snowpack, critical salmon spawning habitat in rivers could struggle in the summer months.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

How to Look Cute in Cold Weather OutfitsUnsure of what to wear to your festive fete now that the snow has swallowed the sidewalk? Don’t stress over your party prep — FASHION has got you covered. How to look cute in cold weather outfits: it’s been a struggle since basically the beginning of time. But fear not — we’ve taken on your winter woes and found a few game-changing formulas that can apply to virtually any ensemble. The trick? Pick a statement piece and build the rest of your outfit from there. Think feather jackets, metallic boots and red-hot wools. Scroll below for a few cute cold weather outfit suggestions. Think black and white is boring? Think again. When paired with feathers and some luxe accessories, it takes the classic colour combo to new heights. Bonus points for layering a white button-up underneath. If LaMarque isn’t on your radar, it absolutely should be. The Montréal-based brand just celebrated its 10 year anniversary and winning Womenswear Designer of the Year at this year’s. While you can’t go wrong with any of their jackets, we have a real soft spot (pun-intended) for this feathered garment.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »