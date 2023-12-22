Canada's Economy Shows No Growth in October

Canada’s economy showed no growth in October, Statistics Canada said on Friday, as GDP remained unchanged on a monthly basis at 0.0 per cent. Analysts had been expecting GDP to grow 0.2 per cent on a month-over-month basis. October marks the third straight month where economic growth was essentially unchanged. Statistics Canada says advance estimates for November showed that GDP increased 0.

1 per cent last month, as increases in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting were partially offset by decreases in retail trade. "Canada’s economic engine continued to sputter in the fourth quarter," Royce Mendes, Desjardins' managing director and head of macro strategy, wrote in a research note on Friday. He says he expects the economy to post "virtually no growth" in the fourth quarter and continue to stagnate. "As more households and businesses feel the impacts of higher interest rates in 2024, we expect Canada to fall into at least a mild recession





Right-wing U.S. media covered fiction as fact: A non-existent terrorist attack from Canada at Rainbow BridgeFor a few hours Wednesday afternoon, Canada appeared to be staring down the barrel of an unwelcome and potentially painful international crisis. Some U.S. media began describing it as a terrorist explosion, caused by a vehicle entering from Canada. There was no attack from Canada; the incident occurred entirely on U.S. soil; in fact, authorities don't believe it was a terrorist attack at all. That didn't stop a candidate for president of the United States from appearing on Fox News to promote an aspect of his platform: Building a border wall with Canada

House of Commons' Board of Internal Economy Makes Progress on Centre Block Design DecisionsThe House of Commons’ Board of Internal Economy recently made progress on Centre Block design decisions, with more to come in the new year. The decisions were presented to the Board in October and after consultations, they were approved. The working group has organized site visits and information meetings to keep MPs informed and gather their input.

Ontario's corporate subsidy deal to bring 1,600 South Koreans to CanadaThe Ontario and federal governments approved a corporate subsidy deal last summer, claiming it would create jobs. A recent social media post by the Windsor Police revealed that 1,600 South Koreans will be arriving in Windsor to work at the Stellantis plant and the new LGEngergy Solutions battery plant.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he won't withdraw Canada from Paris AgreementWhile it may not be an endorsement, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said that he is not proposing to withdraw Canada from the landmark international climate treaty — the Paris Agreement. .

Canada's wheelchair rugby team settles for silver at Parapan American GamesZak Madell recorded 36 tries for the Canadian wheelchair rugby team, but it wasn't enough as they fell 57-51 in the gold medal game against the United States on Thursday. This is the second straight Parapan American Games where Canada has finished with a silver medal in wheelchair rugby, having also done so at the 2019 Games. The Canadian women's team will have a chance for gold in wheelchair basketball after advancing with a 76-36 win over Argentina.

Opinion Polls Suggest Pierre Poilievre Could Be Canada's Next Prime MinisterRecent opinion polls indicate that Pierre Poilievre could become Canada's next prime minister, easily defeating Justin Trudeau and the Liberals. The polls also suggest that Poilievre and his Conservatives may form a majority government, potentially altering Canada in significant ways. However, little is known about Poilievre's plans beyond eliminating the federal carbon tax and the failure of the Liberals and NDP to present a strong case against him.

