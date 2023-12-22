Leafs and Nylander's Camp Remain Optimistic in Contract Talks

When we were at the Board of Governors meetings, team president Brendan Shanahan laughed when we asked if he was worried about how much he was going to have to pay. Well, they’re certainly working away at it and I think that’s maybe why there is no worry. Because at this point in time, it does seem that the Leafs and Nylander’s camp are on the same page on a number of fronts.

For one, neither of them want to talk about this publicly, obviously they’re keeping a lid on negotiations as much as they can. But secondly, I think one thing that remains unchanged is what Nylander absolutely wants to be a Maple Leaf long-term. It’s still his goal and his camp’s goal to get a deal done. The Leafs want to sign a player who has had a tremendous season for them so far this year. And so the fact that the talks remain, that there does seem to be some optimism there, I think it’s a positive sign as we look toward a new year when they’ll try to get a deal done





Maple Leafs' John Klingberg placed on LTIR with undisclosed injuryToronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to an undisclosed injury. Klingberg, who previously underwent double hip surgery, is believed to be dealing with a hip ailment. He will now be added to Toronto's LTIR pool, freeing up $4.15 million for the team to make corresponding moves.

Canadian forward Conor Geekie impresses at World Juniors selection campWenatchee Wild forward Conor Geekie has made a strong impression at Team Canada's World Juniors selection camp. With his confidence and skill, Geekie is ready to fill the void left by some big NHL names. The 19-year-old has already had an impressive season in the Western Hockey League.

Zayne Parekh Impresses Scouts as a Top ProspectZayne Parekh, a 17-year-old right-handed defender from Nobleton, Ontario, has impressed scouts with his performance and is considered a top prospect. His offensive game and creativity have drawn comparisons to Cale Makar. He is expected to have a significant role in the upcoming Memorial Cup and may even be invited to Canada's world junior training camp.

