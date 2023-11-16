Living with Type 1 Diabetes: Mary Comeau's Journey

Mary Comeau, who has been living with Type 1 diabetes for 15 years, found solace in an online community of people with diabetes. Through her educational and entertaining videos on TikTok and YouTube, she has gained over 500,000 and 700,000 subscribers respectively.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Canada Headlines Read more: CTVNEWSVI »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MACLEANS: Single-Child Families Becoming the Most Common Household Type in CanadaSingle-child families are now the most common household type in Canada, but there's still a huge stigma around being 'one and done.' Jen Dalton explains why being parents of an only child is one of the best choices she and her husband, Chris, have made:

Source: macleans | Read more »

THEHİLLTİMES: International Trade Minister Mary Ng Staffs UpInternational Trade Minister Mary Ng is still in the process of staffing her office, with 13 staff currently in place. Despite keeping her portfolio intact in the recent cabinet shuffle, her team has been affected by the staff changes. Lesley Sherban continues as deputy chief of staff to Minister Ng.

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more »

STOREYSPUB: Young entrepreneurs create app for intergenerational livingA pair of young entrepreneurs have taken an old concept and turned it into an app for intergenerational living. Click to read the full story. GoldinYVR | realestate enterpreneur housing affordablehousing

Source: storeyspub | Read more »

CTVNEWS: More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food pricesFreeland Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

STOREYSPUB: Lakefront Community in Kelowna Offers Custom-Built Homes3302 Aspen Lane, in the McKinley Beach community of Kelowna, is one of 29 homes with the Mezzo Living community by North American Development Group. Tucked between Okanagan Lake and Ellison Lake, north of Downtown Kelowna and Kelowna International Airport, is McKinley Beach: a lakefront community that showcases the best the Okanagan Valley has to offer, and is filled with collections of custom-built homes.

Source: storeyspub | Read more »

CTVCALGARY: Toronto homeowners battle cigarette smoke seeping in from neighbouring unitLiving in their Toronto home, Taes Leavitt and Peter Katz pictured a bright future in their unique space, on the end of a three-unit townhome. That was until they started battling cigarette smoke, which they say is seeping in from a neighbouring unit.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »