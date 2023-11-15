More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food prices: Freeland Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.

A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday where they claim Hamas militants operat

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh both stressed the importance of competition law changes to address grocery prices ahead of Tuesday's fall economic statement.

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin suggests that Miami could potentially replace New York City as the finance capital.

Finance firms in the UK acknowledge the 'awful' culture in a sexism inquiry. Barclays starts marketing a dollar AT1 bond after UBS issuance. The economy of Colombia unexpectedly shrinks, raising the odds of a rate cut. Peru's recession deepens as the economy shrinks more than forecasted. Activist investor ValueAct builds a stake in Walt Disney. Chuck Schumer seeks a deal for a quick Senate vote to avoid a shutdown. Pimco's Ivascyn warns of 'too much enthusiasm' on 2024 rate cuts. Troops enter a Gaza hospital in Israel, building frustration in the US. Russia's key economic sectors shrug off sanctions. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress'. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

International Trade Minister Mary Ng is still in the process of staffing her office, with 13 staff currently in place. Despite keeping her portfolio intact in the recent cabinet shuffle, her team has been affected by the staff changes. Lesley Sherban continues as deputy chief of staff to Minister Ng.

Premier David Eby and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both stopped short of calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war despite a letter released Tuesday from dozens of local B.C. politicians calling for an end to the fighting.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper and former Reform Party leader Preston Manning are advocating for rule changes to ensure the premier and cabinet have the final say in future crises. They propose the appointment of a senior science officer who would gather experts from various fields to advise on decisions and their potential effects.

