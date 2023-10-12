Single-Child Families Becoming the Most Common Household Type in Canada

Single-child families are now the most common household type in Canada. Being “one and done” is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Jen (above right) stands on the back deck of her Sudbury home with her husband, Chris (above left), and their daughter, Nora. (Photography by Michelle Lillie.)year of high school and got married in 2017. We’re both 32 now and we live in Sudbury with our daughter, Nora. She turned five this monthOur journey to becoming parents started in our mid-20s.

At the time, Chris and I were spending more time with our nephews. We really loved hanging out with them, so we knew we wanted to have a kid of our own at some point—more like three or four. We weren’t against having one kid; I’m an only child and I really enjoyed it growing up. Chris and I were 27 and we both worked—I had a management-level job. We just had the idea that if you’re young, healthy and have enough money to have more than one kid, why wouldn’t you? Things changed when I had Nora. Her birth was traumatic, and postpartum depression took a toll on my mental healt

