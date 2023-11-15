Toronto homeowners battle cigarette smoke seeping in from neighbouring unit

Living in their Toronto home, Taes Leavitt and Peter Katz pictured a bright future in their unique space, on the end of a three-unit townhome. That was until they started battling cigarette smoke, which they say is seeping in from a neighbouring unit. "It smells a little bit like an ashtray," says Leavitt, who bought the home nearly 10 years ago. "There was a point when I would feel it in my lungs. My eyes get itchy and watery, I get headaches just being in here.

" The smoke-spread started in recent years and has gotten worse, she says. Leavitt says it became so dense that the couple spent thousands of dollars on air purifiers and monitors to track the level of unsafe particulate matter inside their home. The monitors report zero if conditions are safe and more than 200 for conditions considered unhealthy. Homeowners on both ends say the cigarette smoke is coming from the person in the middle unit

