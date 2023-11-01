JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon suspects Fed 'may not be done' raising rates amid 'stickier' inflation

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon (R) sits down with Yahoo Finance Live in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. (Source: Yahoo Finance) Dimon said Wednesday the Fed was right to pause, though the JPMorgan chief said, "I think there's a chance that inflation is just a little stickier than people think and their fiscal and monetary stimulus in the last several years is more than people think. Unemployment is very low. We'll see."

Some of JPMorgan’s rivals began investing that money in longer-dated securities in a search for higher yield, only to see the value of those holdings go down once the Fed began raising rates in 2022 and 2023.

Dimon, according to a person familiar with his thinking, is concerned that some banks didn’t do enough to fix their balance sheets following the chaos of this spring.. First Republic has helped make JPMorgan even more profitable; in the third quarter it exceeded Wall Street expectations by earning $13.2 billion, up 35% from the same period a year ago.

He said during his interview Wednesday that after decades of low rates markets may face a "sea change," rattling off a number of what he called "long-term inflation effects" — a large US deficit, domestic spending on new programs, and an aging population reliant on government social nets.JPMorgan, he said, is ready for long-term rates to stay higher for longer.As rates remain elevated, however, the CEO cautioned, "you are going to see quite a few people swimming naked.

