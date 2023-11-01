Apple earnings, Jamie Dimon interview: What to Watch

The stock market is approaching a 'once-in-a-generation' buying opportunity as profits are about to take off almost everywhere, investment firm saysDiscover a world of exciting games, from heart-pumping action to brain-teasing puzzles. Get the latest versions of the top games in 2023.Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock could be a major bargain in the banking scene right now. The post Canadian Bank Stocks Look Severely Undervalued: Here’s 1 With a 7.

Warren Buffett's Japan trade felt like a gift from God, Charlie Munger says: 'It was awfully easy money' Warren Buffett's idea to borrow money in Japan at rock-bottom interest rates and invest it in high-yielding stocks was inspired, Charlie Munger says.I was all set for my trip, or so I thought. That's when my friend told me to always keep a bread clip when traveling. The reason is quite clever.

Blue-chip stocks are some of the best options on the market, but these three are where you could see a secure turnaround. The post Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for November 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another top dividend stock may be worth pursuing for nice and swollen yields. The post 2 Passive-Income Stocks Paying an 8% Yield appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Learn to speak, read, and write Thai and Thai script with our easy and fun online course. Nine years of experience teaching individuals and groups.During a press conference on Tuesday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh proposed taking the GST off of home heating to provide "relief for all Canadians" during the winter months. In addition, to tackle climate change, Singh suggested a windfall tax on oil and gas companies making "record profits.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.