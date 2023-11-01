Family of Verdun senior facing eviction pleading for help

A senior woman living in Verdun is making an emotional appeal to authorities to increase protections for tenants.She fears she will be evicted from the only home she’s known in Canada, after she moved from China more than a decade ago.

The city issued an evacuation notice on Monday, giving her until Wednesday to leave her home on Rielle Street in Verdun, because the building is deemed unsafe, without heating.Story continues below advertisement“They need to issue us major works notice, give us compensation and tell us when we can come back to the building and they refused to do that,” Zeng said.

Housing advocate Lyn O’Donnell, who is a community worker at the Citizen Action Committee of Verdun (CACV), is trying to help.Canada’s housing affordability sees significant ‘deterioration,’ report saysO’Donnell deplores that the city didn’t intervene when they were made aware of the problems.

“It’s absolutely a manufactured urgency because back in February we confirmed the building was safe for people to live in and now they literally remove the central heating system and all of a sudden the tenants have to leave?” O’Donnell said.Numerous schools in Ontario received bomb threats. Here’s what we know

Rong Qiu was offered temporary accommodation by the city but it’s in another neighborhood she’s not familiar with.Story continues below advertisementFor its part, Verdun city councillor Kaïla Munro says they conducted 31 inspections in the building and did everything they could legally do to ensure the safety of tenants.

