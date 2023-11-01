Dimon: Fed 'right to pause' rates, may not be done hiking

"I think they're kind of right to pause here a little bit and see what happens," Dimon said."But I suspect they might not be done — there's a chance that inflation is just a little stickier than people think and the fiscal and monetary stimulation of the last several years is more than people think."

Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene' During a press conference on Tuesday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh proposed taking the GST off of home heating to provide "relief for all Canadians" during the winter months. In addition, to tackle climate change, Singh suggested a windfall tax on oil and gas companies making "record profits."The CRA isn't all bad. In fact, it leaves your income from this account completely alone! Take advantage and you could retire early.

Many people renewing their mortgage or on variable rates are feeling a sharp pain in their wallets right now due to higher interest rates and inflation.Paula Gioino, a 40-year-old mother of three, started working as a microbiologist at the University of Saskatchewan, bringing her family income to $60,000 from $30,000 a year, just before the Bank of Canada began rapidly raising interest rates last year to lower inflation.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon live in Yahoo Finance exclusiveIn an exclusive live interview, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon sits down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi from the Chase for...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Fed buzz: words to watch for as the Fed sets ratesHere are a few words and phrases to watch for in the Fed's post-meeting statement on Wednesday and in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference, and what...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Fed buzz: words to watch for as the Fed sets ratesKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Fed buzz: words to watch for as the Fed sets ratesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Fed's Powell says higher rates need to persist to affect Fed policy choicesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Apple earnings, Jamie Dimon interview: What to WatchYahoo Finance Live anchor Josh Lipton looks ahead to the earnings results due out from Apple (AAPL), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Paramount (PARA). He also previews ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕