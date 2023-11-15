Israeli Military Raids Gaza Hospital, Man Arrested for Ice Hockey Player's Death, Canadian Soldier Faces Punishment

According to Environment Canada, morning temperatures hovered just above the freezing mark. There is a chance of flurries this morning, possibly freezing drizzle. The high will be 4 C. Wednesday is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds, and a high of 9 C.

Israeli military forces raid Gaza's largest hospital in operation against Hamas The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group. Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday

GLOBEANDMAİL: Israeli Forces Battle Hamas Outside Gaza Hospital, Trapping Patients InsideIsraeli forces encircle Shifa Hospital, claiming it is used by Hamas as a command base. Hospital staff and Hamas deny the claim. Patients and staff are trapped inside with dwindling supplies and no electricity.

CTVNEWS: Israeli Forces Enter Gaza Hospital Amid Ground OffensiveThe Israeli military has entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital as part of its ground offensive against Hamas . Israeli authorities claim the militant group conceals military operations in the facility.

CP24: Israeli forces enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital in ground offensive against HamasThe Israeli military has entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital as part of its ground offensive against Hamas . The army claims that Hamas conceals military operations in the facility. However, it has refrained from entering due to the presence of patients and medical personnel. The IDF has warned that Hamas ' use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law.

CTVCALGARY: Israeli Military Raids Gaza Hospital, Man Arrested for Ice Hockey Player's Death, Canadian Soldier Faces Dismissal, School Board Trustee DisqualifiedThe Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital, a man was arrested for the death of an ice hockey player, a Canadian soldier faces dismissal, and a school board trustee has been disqualified for a controversial social media post.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Canadian-Israeli Peace Activist Confirmed Dead After Hamas AttackVivian Silver, a Canadian-Israeli peace activist and humanitarian, has been confirmed dead after being missing since Hamas 's attack on Israel. She was killed by the militant Islamist group in Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Gaza border.

CBCNEWS: Canadian Israeli peace activist Vivian Silver confirmed killed in Hamas attacksBREAKING: Vivian Silver, a Canadian Israeli peace activist whose family said they believed was taken hostage from her home in southern Israel when Hamas -led militants carried out a surprise assault on Oct. 7, was killed in the initial attacks, her family confirms.

