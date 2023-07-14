Jannik Sinner Defeats Novak Djokovic for the First Time at ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner recorded his first win over top-ranked Novak Djokovic, delighting a raucous home crowd at the ATP Finals. Sinner triumphed 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2) in a match spanning more than three hours on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. It was the 22-year-old Sinner’s first win in their four head-to-head meetings. It also ended Djokovic’s 19-match winning streak that stretched back to his five-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. “It means a lot to me,” Sinner said.

“When you win against the World No. 1, who has won 24 Grand Slams, it’s obviously in the top,” of career results.“There doesn’t exist a better place to beat the World No. 1. After Wimbledon I said I felt a bit closer but I didn’t even win a set,” Sinner said on his on-court interview, which was interrupted by the crowd serenading him with “Ole, Ole, Ole Ole, Sin-ner, Sin-ner.” “Here I managed to play the most important points in the best way. There was a bit of tension when I lost the second set, it was very hard, but together with you (the crowd) we won togethe

