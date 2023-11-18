Israeli Air Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza

Israeli air strikes on residential blocks in south Gaza killed at least 47 Palestinians on Saturday, medics said, after Israel again warned civilians to relocate as it girds for an onslaught against Hamas in the enclave's south after subduing the north.

Israeli airstrikes on residential blocks in south Gaza killed at least 47 people on Saturday, medics said, while the UN's Palestinian refugee agency said scores more had been killed and wounded at a school in the north where displaced civilians had taken shelter. The latest bloodshed came after Israel again warned civilians to relocate as it girds for an onslaught against Hamas in the enclave's south, after subduing the north. "Receiving horrifying images and footage of scores of people killed and injured in another UNRWA school sheltering thousands of displaced in the north of the Gaza Strip," UNRWA commissioner general Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform





🏆 2. CBCNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fearing airstrikes and crowded shelters, Palestinians in north Gaza defy Israeli evacuation ordersMahmoud Shalabi did not evacuate his home in northern Gaza despite the frightful Israeli warnings of a looming, far more brutal assault to come as it presses ahead with its war against the Hamas militant group.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 2. / 98,56 Read more »

Palestinians in Gaza Struggle to Hold Proper Funerals Amid Ongoing Israeli StrikesThe ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza are not only taking the lives of Palestinians, but also robbing them of the opportunity to hold proper funerals and find closure. Mourners are unable to perform traditional funeral rites and are facing difficulties in communicating with the outside world to seek help or information about their loved ones.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 2. / 98,56 Read more »

Israeli air strikes kill 50 Palestinians in Gaza refugee campAt least 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on a densely populated area of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Israeli forces also fought Hamas gunmen in a tunnel network beneath Gaza.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 2. / 98,56 Read more »

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 50 Palestinians in Gaza Refugee CampIsraeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander. Medics struggle to treat the casualties as Israeli tanks continue their operations in Gaza.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 2. / 98,56 Read more »

Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's JabaliaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 2. / 98,56 Read more »

Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's JabaliaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 2. / 98,56 Read more »