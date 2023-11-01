Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia

Some 120 were still missing under the rubble, and at least 777 more were wounded, the office said in a statement.(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Kim Coghill)

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's JabaliaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Hamas chief says Israeli hostages exposed to same "death, destruction" as PalestiniansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Hamas chief says Israeli hostages exposed to same "death, destruction" as PalestiniansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Israeli air strikes kill 50 Palestinians in Gaza refugee campAt least 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on a densely populated area of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Israeli forces also fought Hamas gunmen in a tunnel network beneath Gaza.

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 50 Palestinians in Gaza Refugee CampIsraeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander. Medics struggle to treat the casualties as Israeli tanks continue their operations in Gaza.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Hamas says it fires on Israeli troops pressing Gaza ground assaultExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕