Former Timmins city manager criticizes supervised consumption site in Sault Ste. Marie

As Sault Ste. Marie’s proposal for a supervised consumption site is being finalized, a former Timmins city manager is publicly criticizing the site built in his city and calling for more treatment options to be offered instead. CAO Malcolm White told SooToday on Thursday his long-awaited report to Sault Ste. Marie City Council will be on the agenda for its Dec. 18 meeting.
“We have had some promising discussions and I think everybody is going to be pleased, at least with the fact that we have a direction forward,” said White. On Wednesday, the topic of supervised consumption sites was brought up elsewhere in Sault Ste. Marie during the Northern Ontario Tourism Summit in a session titled: Addressing the Mental Health, Addiction and Homelessness Crisis in Northern Ontario. Among the panelists for the session were Mike Nadeau, CEO of the District of Sault Ste Marie Social Services Administration Board, and Justin Marchand, CEO of Ontario Aboriginal Housing Service
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »