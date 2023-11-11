Israel and Hamas Continue Cease-Fire as More Hostages Are Freed

The fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the group freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, in a third set of releases under a four-day truce. Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza. Some were handed over directly to Israel, while others left through Egypt. Israel’s army said one was airlifted directly to a hospital.

The Israeli hostages ranged in age from 4 to 84 and included Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old girl whose parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on Oct. 7. The U.S. identified her as the first American hostage freed; White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC’s “Meet the Press” the U.S. had reason to believe an American hostage would be released and said there were hopes it would be her. In all, nine children ages 17 and younger were on the list, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offic





