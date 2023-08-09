Artificial Intelligence Apps in Education: A New Challenge for Teachers

With students across the country back in class or preparing to head back after Labour Day, there’s a new challenge facing teachers this year. The rise of artificial intelligence apps like ChatGPT, is opening new avenues for learning and cheating. Joining us for more on how schools are handling the shift is Karsten Blundell with the University of Alberta.

It’s now been a year since ChatGPT was launched by OpenAI and in that time students and teachers have been applying the technology as it becomes part of learning. “The fear levels may be going down and there’s more of an acceptance that it’s not going anywhere. And also right now artificial intelligence is the least developed and the least sophisticated that it’s ever going to be,” said Sarah Elaine Eaton an associate professor at the University of Calgary Werklund School of Education. The Calgary Catholic School District is hosting a meeting on November 28 to address the many questions parents have about the use of AI in schoolwor





GlobalCalgary » / 🏆 50. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine military ordered to stop using artificial intelligence apps due to security risksMANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine defense chief has ordered all defense personnel and the 163,000-member military to refrain from using digital...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Artificial intelligence could help city maintain roads, save moneyThe city of Calgary's mobility operations centre where roads across Calgary are monitored by employees.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

Alberta to harness artificial intelligence technology to predict forest fires before they beginHeavy smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and British Columbia fill the air over Yellowknife on Sept. 23, 2023.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

UK Banks Call for Caution on Artificial Intelligence RegulationFinance and technology firms have cautioned UK regulators against heavy-handed rules governing artificial intelligence, saying they shouldn’t try to define the nascent technology at present.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

UN chief appoints 39-member panel to advise on international governance of artificial intelligenceUNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday announced the appointment of a 39-member global advisory panel to report on...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Artificial intelligence in health care being discussed at NL Health Services annual summitNewfoundland and Labrador Health Services held its 2023 Innovation Summit this week. This year’s theme is ‘Reimagining Patient-Centred Care through Innovation and Research.’ On Thursday and Friday, the summit focused on the role of artificial intelligence in health care.

Source: NTVNewsNL - 🏆 54. / 59 Read more »