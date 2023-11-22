Israel Approves Cease-Fire with Hamas, Hostage Release Expected

Israel's Cabinet approves temporary cease-fire with Hamas, expected to bring halt in fighting and release hostages in Gaza Strip.





Israeli women released by Hamas heading to medical facility in Israel -Israeli statementExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Israel-Hamas war: Toronto man says relatives likely abducted by HamasToronto resident Aharon Brodutch is speaking out about the apparent abduction of his brother’s family by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, while calling on the Canadian government to do more to help those taken captive.

Israel-Hamas: Israeli forces advance deeper into Gaza while civilian casualties mountWARNING: This video contains disturbing details. Viewer discretion is advised. Gaza's health ministry, run by Hamas, says more than 10,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas conflict flared up, and more bloodshed is expected as Israel's military pushes deeper into the territory.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Gaza crisis deepens as Israeli siege enters 19th nightIsraeli airstrikes have pummelled the Gaza Strip for nearly three weeks since Hamas militants unleashed a brutal massacre. Daniele Hamamdjian reports on what Gazan hospitals are running out of; the heartache one Canadian man is experiencing; and his message to Canada's government.

German-Israeli woman snatched by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

