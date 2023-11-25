Federal government to provide $7M for new reception centre for asylum seekers in Peel Region

The federal government says it will provide Peel Region with $7 million to help it open a new reception centre near Toronto's Pearson International Airport for asylum seekers. Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, told reporters in Brampton on Friday that the centre will provide "streamlined" support and services to asylum seekers. She made the announcement on behalf of Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

The centre will include a temporary shelter for newcomers and will be run with the help of community organizations, she said





