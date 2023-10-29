Shots Fired Incident in Peel Region

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say at 12:05 a.m. they responded to a call for a shots fired near Goreway and Morning Star drives. Suspects are still outstanding.

In a news release, PRP said that they believe that this was a "targeted" incident and that there is "no risk to the general public."Anyone with information or video footage, dashcam or otherwise, is asked to contact Homicide detectives at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

An increase in non-emergency calls to Peel Region's 911 service have prompted the police force to renew public education on when it's acceptable to call 911. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. headtopics.com

Investigations Office Submits Report for Consideration of Charges in Campbell River IncidentThe Independent Investigations Office in British Columbia has submitted a report to the prosecution service regarding an incident in Campbell River. The report states that there are reasonable grounds to believe that three officers may have committed offences in relation to the use of force. The incident involved an interaction between police and a man at a drive-through window, resulting in shots fired and the death of the driver. The prosecution service will determine if charges will be approved based on the evidence gathered by the IIO. Read more ⮕

