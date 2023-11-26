Young Onset Dementia: Challenging the Notion that Dementia Only Affects the Elderly

What comes to mind when you think of a person with dementia? If you're like most people, you might envision an elderly individual navigating the labyrinthine maze of memory loss, their twilight years marked by the challenges of cognitive decline. While this image does capture the most common face of dementia, there's a side to this condition that often escapes our collective awareness. Dementia, it turns out, doesn't discriminate by age.

It can stealthily creep into the lives of individuals in their 50s, 40s, and even as early as their 30s and 20s. This lesser-known facet of dementia is known as "young onset dementia" and accounts for an estimated 2 to 8% of all dementia cases. Here in Canada, this condition affects a significant number of individuals. According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, currently, at least 28,000 Canadians under the age of 65 are living with young onset dementia. The notion that dementia only targets the elderly is being reshaped, and it's crucial for us to shed light on this underrepresented aspect of the diseas





