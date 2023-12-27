Is Canada ready to expand medical assistance in dying? Liberals will face that choice with deadline closing in

The federal Liberals face a choice early in 2024. They can allow a sunset clause to take effect so that eligibility for medical assistance in dying expands to adults whose only reason for seeking it is a mental disorder. Or they can do what they did in 2023 and postpone it further, even indefinitely.





