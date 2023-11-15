European Gas Prices Edge Higher as Winter Risks Shift Into Focus

European gas prices have increased slightly as the focus shifts to winter risks. Ethiopia plans to suspend debt service and restructure its Eurobond. Vitol has hired a supertanker for Venezuelan oil as rules are softened. Nvidia's winning streak is showing signs of overheating. Food inflation is expected to ease next year. China's economic activity is mixed as Beijing increases support. UK has received a record £93 billion in orders for a conventional bond sale.

Goldman's Kostin predicts stock gains in 2024. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are struggling financially and experiencing personal finance stress. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts

