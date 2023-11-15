Gold, Silver Prices Higher On Tamer U.S. Inflation Data

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on follow-through strength after posting good gains Tuesday after a tamer U.S. inflation report that may have changed the trajectory of Federal Reserve monetary policy. December gold was last up $8.10 at $1,974.60. December silver was last up $0.313 at $23.445. Trader and investor attitudes are more upbeat at mid-week following Tuesday morning’s U.S. consumer price index report for October came in at up 3.

2%, year-on-year. CPI was forecast at up 3.3%, year-on-year, versus a gain of 3.7% in the September report. The core CPI rate was up 4.0% in October, compared to the consensus forecast of up 4.1% and up 4.1% in the September CPI report. This data fell into the camp of the U.S. monetary policy doves, who want to see the Federal Reserve halt its interest-rate-tightening cycle. U.S. Treasury yields dropped on the CPI data and the U.S. dollar index sold off sharply. The U.S. stock indexes rallied strongly on the CPI news. The U.K. also got some better inflation news at mid-week. Consumer prices were

