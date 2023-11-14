Man Charged for Assault and Anti-Semitic Statements at Gas Station

A 50-year-old Carleton Place man has been charged for assault and making anti-Semitic statements at a gas station in Kanata. The Ottawa Police Hate and Bias Crime Unit says that the incident occurred on Oct. 18 at about 6:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Terry Fox Drive. The suspect, while at a gas pump at the station, engaged in an altercation with another client, assaulted the victim and made anti-Semitic statements.A 50-year-old man of Carleton Place, Ont.

, who was not named, was charged on Tuesday with assault and criminal harassment.Ottawa police have said they are concerned about a rise in hate-motivated incidents and crimes against Jewish and Muslim residents in the city since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last month. On Nov. 6, police said a 29-year-old man was charged with various hate-motivated offences after an Ottawa rabbi received a threatening phone cal

