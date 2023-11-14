Gold and Silver Prices Rise on Tamer U.S. Inflation Report

Gold and silver prices are higher following a tamer than expected U.S. inflation report, which led to a drop in the U.S. dollar index and U.S. Treasury yields. Short covering and bargain hunting were observed in the futures and cash markets. December gold is up $17.40 at $1,967.50, while December silver is up $0.837 at $23.20. The consumer price index for October came in at up 3.2% year-on-year, slightly below the forecast of 3.3%. The core CPI rate was up 4.

0% in October, compared to the consensus forecast of 4.1%. This data supports the U.S. monetary policy doves' stance on interest rates. U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar index declined on the CPI data

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Asia Stocks Set to Gain as CPI Data, Fedspeak Loom: Markets WrapSummary of the latest news in the financial markets, including Asia stocks, failed trade talks, TSX index gain, FTX employee bonus demand, oil output projections, yen surge, emerging-market stocks, hedge fund activities, housing tax deadline extension, salary negotiation gender gap, and Canadian financial stress.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

KİTCONEWSNOW: Gold Prices Rise on Short Covering, Bargain Hunting Gold prices are moderately higher near midday Monday, on some short covering by the shorter-term futures traders and some perceived bargain hunting after recent selling pressure. Gold and silver prices overnight hit four-week lows.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more »

KİTCONEWSNOW: Investors Should Think Twice Before Fleeing to Gold Amid Government Shutdown ThreatAs the United States faces the threat of a federal government shutdown for the second time in two months beginning Nov. 17, investors may be tempted to flee to gold as a safe haven asset. But the yellow metal’s track record in the runup to other potential shutdowns, and its performance even when shutdowns actually occur, should give them pause.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more »

KİTCONEWSNOW: China Tops Gold Holdings for Twelfth Straight MonthChina's gold holdings rose by about 740,000 troy ounces in October, taking total holdings to 2,215 tons. Fortuna Silver Mines reported higher earnings per share due to increased sales and lower taxes. Sibanye-Stillwater reached an agreement with unions for its Kroondal PGM operations.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Wander Food & Wine brings International culture to SudburyDecember and New Years Eve menus were recently released

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

KİTCONEWSNOW: Where are the stops? Monday, November 13, gold and silver(Kitco commentary) - Here are today’s likely price locations of buy and sell stop orders for the active Comex gold and silver futures markets .

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more »