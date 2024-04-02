Disney Ahead in Trian Proxy Fight With Most of Votes Counted

Disney is leading in the Trian proxy fight with most of the votes counted. Endeavor Group has agreed to a $13 billion buyout from Silver Lake. Bond traders are loading up on bearish wagers as rate-cut odds dwindle. An index fund for private firms makes it easier to bet on unicorns. The spread of bird flu cases in cattle herds is fueling demand concerns. The office vacancy rate is nearing 20% to set a fresh record, according to Moody's.

OPEC oil output remains steady as the group's latest cutbacks stall. Autodesk is investigating its own accounting practices, causing shares to decline. A survey finds that nearly half of Canadians feel 'stuck at work'. It's time to shift parked RRSP contributions into drive. Food waste is out as grocery prices rise and budgets tighten. Dale Jackson discusses 4 tax tools that can keep more money invested. Consider tapping into home equity for retirement income, says a financial commentator. Emojis with service transactions can increase tipping by

