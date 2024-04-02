Montreal Family Fighting Deportation Granted Temporary Permission to Stay in Canada

Advocates for a Montreal family fighting deportation to Nigeria say they have been granted temporary permission to stay in Canada. Quebec legislature member Guillaume Cliche-Rivard says an April 5 deportation order has been cancelled for Deborah Adegboye, her husband and their children.

Cliche-Rivard, who is also an immigration lawyer, says federal immigration officials have granted the family a temporary residence permit that will allow them to remain in the country while they pursue a bid for permanent residence on humanitarian grounds. Adegboye and her husband arrived in Quebec from Nigeria with their first child as asylum seekers in 2017 via the now-shuttered Roxham Road crossing, fleeing what she has described as religious persecution by a dangerous Nigerian cult. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Adegboye and her husband have worked as orderlies providing health care to vulnerable patients, while adding two more children to their family

