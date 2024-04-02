Nigerian Family Fighting Deportation Granted Temporary Permission to Stay in Canada

Advocates for a Montreal family fighting deportation to Nigeria say they have been granted temporary permission to stay in Canada. Quebec legislature member Guillaume Cliche-Rivard says an April 5 deportation order has been cancelled for Deborah Adegboye, her husband and their children.

Cliche-Rivard, who is also an immigration lawyer, says federal immigration officials have granted the family a temporary residence permit that will allow them to remain in the country while they pursue a bid for permanent residence on humanitarian grounds

