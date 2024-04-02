Maple Leafs' ECHL Affiliate Growlers Cease Operations

The ECHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs, the Growlers, has announced that they will cease operations. This decision comes after the team faced financial difficulties due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Growlers had been a successful team, winning the Kelly Cup in their inaugural season. However, with the uncertainty surrounding the future of the ECHL and the financial challenges they were facing, the team made the difficult decision to cease operations.

