Protesters Cause Multi-Vehicle Crash in Alberta Carbon-Levy Protest

Mounties in Alberta say they’re keeping traffic moving on the Trans-Canada Highway despite a roadside carbon-levy protest, and say five large farm tractors have already caused a multi-vehicle crash. Protesters slowed traffic on the Trans-Canada just west of Calgary on Monday to protest the scheduled hike in the federal carbon levy, which boosted gas prices at the pumps by about three cents a litre.

That protest has continued but police say traffic is moving as demonstrators are being kept off to the side of the road. Police say another carbon-levy protest further south in the Crowsnest Pass on Monday led to a multi-vehicle crash after five large farm tractors refused to stop for police. The investigation into that pileup continues. In Calgary Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith urged all protesters to keep the demonstrations lega

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Western Canada: Elections Alberta turns its eyes to Take Back Alberta and its leaderThe Globe and Mail offers the most authoritative news in Canada, featuring national and international news

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Avalanche risk, potential delays on Trans-Canada Highway from B.C. Interior to AlbertaMotorists traveling in B.C. along Highway 1, from the Shuswap to the Alberta border, are being warned to prepare for changing avalanche conditions.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

'It just needs to stop': Carbon price protesters slow traffic on Trans-Canada HighwayHorns blared along the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary on Monday as a protest against the hike in the federal carbon price slowed traffic to a crawl.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

'It just needs to stop': Carbon price protesters slow traffic on Trans-Canada HighwayCOCHRANE, Alta. — Horns blared along the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary on Monday as a protest against the hike in the federal carbon price slowed traffic to a crawl.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

‘It just needs to stop’: Carbon price protesters slow traffic on Trans-Canada HighwayHundreds of protesters, many waving Canadian and Alberta flags and holding 'axe the tax' signs, blocked the major highway down to a single lane.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

'It just needs to stop': Carbon price protesters slow traffic on Trans-Canada HighwayCOCHRANE, Alta. — Horns blared along the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary on Monday as a protest against the hike in the federal carbon price slowed traffic to a crawl.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »