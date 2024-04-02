Disney Ahead in Trian Proxy Fight With Most of Votes Counted

Disney is leading in the Trian proxy fight with most of the votes counted. Endeavor Group agrees to a $13 billion buyout from Silver Lake. California distributes fentanyl test strips to combat the surge in overdose deaths. Bond traders are increasing bearish wagers as rate-cut odds decrease. Trump teases an abortion policy announcement for next week. An index fund for private firms makes it easier to invest in unicorns. Calpers hires Stephen Gilmore as their next CIO.

The spread of bird flu cases in cattle herds raises concerns about demand. The top US egg supplier shuts down a Texas plant after a bird flu outbreak. The US Steel Union rejects a letter from Nippon Steel. Brazilian oil juniors battle for 3R as Enauta proposes a merger. Gas tycoon Charif Souki owes lenders $100 million. Major US ports are reaching capacity limits, according to a shipping veteran. Tesla's record energy-storage quarter has limitations

