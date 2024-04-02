Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Opens with $80 Million

The Godzilla-King Kong combo stomped on expectations as 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' roared to an $80 million opening on 3,861 North American screens. The monster merger from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures starring Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry brought the second-highest opening in what has been a robust year, falling just short of the $81.5 million debut of 'Dune: Part 2.' Projections had put the opening weekend of 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' at closer to $50 million.

'It's a cinematic event, and we're seeing these iconic characters doing things we've never seen them do before,' said Mary Parent, chairman of worldwide production for Legendary

