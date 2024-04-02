Polish soccer fan to walk 100km after goalkeeper scores

A Polish soccer fan will walk around 100 kilometres over three days to a game after declaring he would reach by foot any stadium of a team whose goalkeeper scores in the Polish top flight. Radomiak's Gabriel Kobylak became the first goalkeeper to score this Ekstraklasa season on Monday against Puszcza Niepolomice.

Kobylak made it 1-1 in the second half when the ball he kicked from outside of his own box bounced in front of opposition goalkeeper Oliwier Zych and over the 19-year-old to end up in the net

