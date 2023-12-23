Band Members Demand Transparency from Thessalon First Nation

Band members are demanding transparency from Thessalon First Nation after it blocked the election appeal board from overseeing the appeal process in last month’s elections for chief and council. Appeal board members were appointed by the previous chief and council 15 days prior to the Nov. 17 election in accordance with the First Nation’s custom election code to oversee appeals. “But that never happened,” appeal board member Gerry Clark told SooToday during a telephone interview Thursday.

“They wouldn’t let us review them or look at them.” In an open letter addressed to Thessalon First Nation and its community members, the election appeal board stated that it had initially reached out to acting band manager Lesley Boulrice after failing to receive any appeals from band members following the elections. “Our inquiries were met with a cryptic email citing privacy concerns and a subsequent response stating that ‘the matter has been resolved’ without providing details of the resolution,” the board said in the lette





