Thunder Bay Police Chief Holds Open Forum with First Nation Leaders to Rebuild Trust

After being sworn in as chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service nearly seven months ago, Darcy Fleury has taken the unique step of holding an open forum with First Nation leaders and organizations in an effort to create stronger communications and hopefully rebuild trust between Indigenous people and the city’s police service. “The number one priority that was highlighted to me in my hiring was rebuilding that trust,” Fleury said.

“It’s about having those difficult conversations and what will it take to get to that point where we have that trust back and that they are assured they are getting the best service.” The Gawendum Gaakina Awaya Chiefs Forum, the first of what Fleury said will be ongoing forums, was held in Thunder Bay on Tuesday. Attendance included Anishinabek Nation Grand Chiefs and Deputy Chiefs, the Fort William First Nation Chief and council, and community partner





tbnewswatch » / 🏆 75. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thunder Bay Police Service Budget Proposal Includes Increase and Potential LCBO Hour ReductionThe proposed 2024 Thunder Bay Police Service operating budget comes with a $2.4 million increase over last year. Some board members suggest reducing LCBO hours to cut down calls for service.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Thunder Bay City Council Delays Indoor Turf Sports Complex ConstructionCity council's approval of steps to delay the construction of an indoor turf sports complex in Thunder Bay has caused frustration among potential users. The delay could result in increased costs and a potential delay in awarding a contract for the project.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Thunder Bay Economic Development Commission Receives Surge in Immigration ApplicationsThe city's economic development commission received an unprecedented surge in demand from prospective immigrants looking to settle in Canada while working in the region. Over 200 completed applications were submitted within the first hour of the web portal becoming available, forcing the commission to close applications due to limited spots.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Kam River Fighting Walleye Defeat Thunder Bay North StarsThe Kam River Fighting Walleye had a message to deliver. The Thunder Bay North Stars heard it loud and clear on Wednesday night. Fuelled by a Jett Mintenko hat trick and a four-goal second period, the Fighting Walleye rolled into Fort William Gardens and over the North Stars, downing their 11/17 rival 7-3 to retake a share of top spot in the Superior International Junior Hockey League standings.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Thunder Bay Anticipates Population and Housing BoomCity leaders in Thunder Bay express optimism for a population and housing boom, citing success in meeting provincial housing goals and potential federal funding of $46 million.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Thunder Bay Proposes Overhaul of Parking PoliciesThe City of Thunder Bay is proposing steep rate increases, paid parking at all Marina Park lots, and extended paid parking hours as part of a 10-year financial plan. The changes aim to address financial challenges faced by the parking authority.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »