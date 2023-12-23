UN Security Council passes compromise resolution on Gaza aid

Humanitarian aid is slow to enter Gaza — just 10 per cent of what humanitarian groups say is needed to sustain people trapped there — as the United Nations Security Council passes a compromise resolution to try to deliver more aid and to create ‘conditions’ for peace. Most security council members wanted the resolution to demand an immediate ceasefire.





US vetoes UN demand for immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Israel to expel UN coordinator for criticizing Gaza war

Battles Rage in Gaza as Israel Vows to Continue Fight

Heavy Fighting in Gaza as Israel Continues Offensive

Gaza faces inevitable epidemics due to lack of basic necessities

Gaza hostage release deal back on track after aid row resolved

