Asia Stocks to Fall as Nvidia Caps Sluggish US Day: Markets Wrap

Asia stocks are expected to fall due to a sluggish day in the US market, with Nvidia capping the losses. In Zambia, the kwacha is slumping and inflation is rising, setting the stage for a rate hike. Italy's Meloni is enjoying schadenfreude over Germany's fiscal fiasco. A stock that crashed 95% due to Xi's edtech crackdown is now making a comeback. Jefferies has hired former Credit Suisse bankers for its Asia private credit division.

AllianceBernstein is promoting high-yield returns despite the increase in defaults. China is allowing a limited amount of critical minerals exports before implementing graphite curbs. A top Japanese bank is establishing a startup fund as government policies attract lenders. Milei predicts that Argentina will undergo a 'shock' fiscal therapy in 2024. The top 1% of tax filers in Canada saw a nearly 10% increase in incomes in 2021. Ottawa has extended the deadline for the underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate their salary. Many Canadians are facing financial stress and are close to being broke. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts





Stock market news today: US stocks fall in countdown to FedInvestors are weighing events in the bond market for any fallout for stocks, as the Fed's meeting begins.

S&P/TSX composite down Thursday as tech stocks fall, U.S. stock markets also lowerTORONTO — Canada's main stock index moved lower Thursday amid weakness in industrials, technology and battery metals, while U.S. markets also fell, led by losses in technology. The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 72.54 points at 18,875.31.

S&P/TSX composite down as tech stocks fall, U.S. stock markets also lowerWeakness in technology stocks helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

