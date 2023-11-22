NASA's James Webb Telescope Reveals Dense Centre of Milky Way

The NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) instrument on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s reveals a portion of the Milky Way’s dense core in a new light. An estimated 500,000 stars shine in this image of the Sagittarius C (Sgr C) region, along with some as-yet unidentified features. A large region of ionized hydrogen, shown in cyan, contains intriguing needle-like structures that lack any uniform orientation. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and S.

Crowe (University of Virginia)) The most powerful telescope to ever be aimed at the stars is continuing to reveal stunning new details about outer space, with the most recent image showcasing the dense centre of our galaxy. NASA released an image snapped by the James Webb Telescope on Monday which shows the centre of our galaxy in never-before-seen detail, including a star-forming region around 300 light years away from the Milky Way’s central black hol





