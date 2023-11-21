Canada's Inflation Rate Slows as Gas Prices Fall

Canada’s annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent in October as gas prices fell, reinforcing expectations that the Bank of Canada is done hiking interest rates. Canadians paid 7.8 per cent less for gas compared to last year, due in part to base-year effects. On a monthly basis, gas prices fell 6.4 per cent. Core measures of underlying inflation, closely watched by the Bank of Canada, also edged lower, with CPI-median dropping to 3.6 per cent and CPI-trim falling to 3.

5 per cent, the lowest levels since December 2021 and November 2021, respectively. The decelerations in the preferred measures suggest that "price increases are becoming more concentrated, namely in mortgage interest costs," CIBC Capital Markets economist Katherine Judge wrote in a research note on Tuesday. "The Bank of Canada will be more focused on its preferred core measures of trim and median, which should continue to decelerate on weak domestic demand, allowing policymakers to start cutting interest rates as early as Q2 next year," Judge wrote





