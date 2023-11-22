Asia Stocks to Fall as Nvidia Caps Sluggish US Day: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks to Fall as Nvidia Caps Sluggish US Day: Markets WrapEcho Street to Return Outside Capital to Investors in FundsAllianceBernstein Touts High-Yield Returns Even as Defaults RiseChina Allows a Trickle of Critical Minerals Exports Ahead of Graphite CurbsTop Japan Bank Builds Startup Fund as Policy Push Lures LendersMilei Says Argentina Heading for ‘Shock’ Fiscal Therapy in 2024Hedge Funds Copy Citadel Fee Model in Fight for Top Asia TradersSpurned WeWork Landlords Push Back as Rent Negotiations Heat UpAustralia Unveils Cybersecurity Ramp Up After Port CyberattackTop 1% of tax filers saw incomes rise by almost 10% in 2021: Statistics CanadaOttawa extends deadline for Underused Housing TaxWomen less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveysMany Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNPMany Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward JonesCanadian tech workers make 46% less than U.





BNNBloomberg » / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stock market today: Asian stocks fall as concerns rise over Israel-Hamas war and high yieldsHONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares were lower on Monday as higher risks of broader conflict in the Middle East clouded market sentiment and bond yields further...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Battered Philippine Stocks Near Cheapest Versus Asia in 13 YearsPhilippine stocks are trading near their cheapest level versus Asian peers in 13 years amid an ongoing exodus of foreign investors from the Southeast Asian nation.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Yen Plunges to 2023 Low; Asia Stocks to Open Mixed: Markets WrapThe yen has reached its lowest level since 2023, while Asian stocks are expected to have a mixed opening. The world's top renewable firms are struggling despite a surge in installations. The next UK government will face a spending headache of £142 billion. Oil prices have slightly increased after giving up the war premium due to shaky demand. China's manufacturing activity has contracted according to a private survey. China has vowed to establish a system to resolve local government debt risks. Carbon rules in China have been loosened after record-high prices to ensure power demand is met during winter. South Korean exports have returned to growth, boosting the outlook. Indian energy producer AM Green is seeking $1 billion in funding. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate their salary. Many Canadians are struggling financially and are close to being broke. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their counterparts in the US.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Yen Plunges to 2023 Low; Asia Stocks to Open Mixed: Markets Wrap(Bloomberg) -- The yen dropped to its lowest level this year after the Bank of Japan disappointed investors with only minor tweaks to its policy settings...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Yen Plunges to 2023 Low; Asia Stocks to Open Mixed: Markets WrapThe yen dropped to its lowest level this year after the Bank of Japan disappointed investors with only minor tweaks to its policy settings. Stocks in Asia look set for a mixed open after gains on Wall Street weren’t enough to offset a third monthly slide in the S&P 500.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Yen Plunges to 2023 Low; Asia Stocks to Open Mixed: Markets WrapChina’s Central Bank Drains Liquidity After Overnight Rate Surge. Asia’s Factories Grapple With Rising Costs Amid Israel-Hamas War. Indian Energy Producer AM Green Seeks $1 Billion Funding, Sources Say. Oil Edges Higher After Giving Up War Premium on Shaky Demand. Macro Hedge Funds Bounce Back After Heavy Losses in First Half. Daiwa Announces Share Buyback as Profit Climbs on Retail Business. Indians Splurge Big on Festive Season Sales, Buoying Economy. Two Sigma to Spin Out Impact Arm as Internal Frustrations Simmer. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »