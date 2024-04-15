Woman Allegedly Attacked in Violent Home Invasion in Alice Springs

Police are searching for three men after a woman was allegedly attacked during a “traumatising” early-morning home invasion in Alice Springs . Police say a woman was allegedly bashed over the head in a “traumatising” attack as three men smashed into an Alice Springs home.

Duty Superintendent Tanya Woodcock said the alleged incident was “particularly violent” and called for information or CCTV around Bougainvilia Ave to be shared with police. Police believe three men “smashed” their way into the home with an axe before a woman was allegedly struck in the head multiple times with a baton.

“The offenders returned to the residence a short time later and demanded the residents leave the bedroom before smashing in the door with the axe and stealing jewellery, a laptop and a quantity of cash,” he said.

