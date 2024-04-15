AFL Match Review Officer Sets Guidelines to Avoid Bans for Simultaneous Ball Arrivals

AFL match review officer Michael Christian has laid out clear guidelines to avoid bans for players who “arrive simultaneously at the ball” after two similar situations resulted in only one suspension last weekend.

Watch every game of every round this Toyota AFL Premiership Season LIVE with no ad-breaks during play on Kayo. New to Kayo?But Christian on Monday spelled out a clear difference in the way Butters went to collect the football and said other players in similar circumstances should follow his lead. “If players are going to arrive simultaneously at the ball from opposite directions, they need to have their hands down and are contesting the ball in a genuine manner and it didn’t feel like Matt Crouch did that. He elected to bump and didn’t get his hands down to contest the ball.”

“On face value it came out as low impact, but with the potential to cause a more serious injury with the action for Crouch, there was a decision made to upgrade on the potential to cause a more serious injury.”

AFL Match Review Officer Guidelines Bans Simultaneous Ball Arrivals Suspension Matt Crouch Zak Butters Collisions Opposition Players

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFL round two Adelaide vs Geelong live updates — blog, scores and stats from Adelaide OvalAfter a disappointing round one loss, Adelaide needs to bounce back at home to a confident Geelong side while Saints forward Max King is hit with a shock MRO charge. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘Be the man’: Inside the ‘boozy’ Grand Final rev-up that launched an AFL legendAFL: tom Hawkins joins the AFl 360 panel to discuss his longevity in the AFL.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Port Adelaide gun Zak Butters faces nervous wait after high bump in win over Fremantle7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

David King launches at AFL with ‘inflammatory’ Brownlow claim after Zak Butters cleared by MRO7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Port Adelaide Dominates Essendon in AFL MatchPort Adelaide's superior talent in the midfield leads to a dominant victory over Essendon in the AFL match.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

AFL coaches slam Adelaide Oval pitch invader amid player safety concerns during Crows-Cats matchChris Scott and Matthew Nicks raise concerns about the safety of players after the Crows' Ben Keays helped bring to ground a spectator who ran onto Adelaide Oval.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »