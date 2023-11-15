Troye Sivan Wins Big at Arias, Appeals for Peace in the Middle East

Troye Sivan has dominated this year’s Arias by winning four awards, including song of the year and best solo artist for his single Rush. The artist, real name Kofi Owusu-Ansah, appeared via video link from London and used his acceptance speech for album of the year for Struggler to appeal for peace in the Middle East. Owusu, who also won best hip hop/rap release and best independent release for his second album, was not alone in using the awards platform to make a political point.

The Melbourne rock outfit Jet, who are this year celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2003 debut album Get Born, were inducted into the Aria hall of fame, prompting front man Nic Cester to make a plea for peace

