Saturn's Rings: Are They Disappearing?

If you can get your hands on a telescope, there are few sights more spectacular than the magnificent ringed planet – Saturn. Currently, Saturn is clearly visible in the evening sky, at its highest just after sunset. It’s the ideal time to use a telescope or binoculars to get a good view of the Solar System’s sixth planet and its famous rings. But in the past few days, a slew of articles have run like wildfire through social media.
Saturn’s rings, those articles claim, are rapidly disappearing – and will be gone by 2025! So what’s the story? Could the next couple of months, before Saturn drops out of view in the evening sky, really be our last chance to see its mighty rings? The short answer is no. Whilst it’s true the rings will become almost invisible from Earth in 2025, this is neither a surprise nor reason to panic. The rings will “reappear” soon thereafter. Here’s why. To understand why our view of Saturn changes, let’s begin by considering Earth on its constant journey around the Su
