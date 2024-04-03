Sam Wicks in contention for Swans' next match

Allegations of tension with a Swans teammate over a former girlfriend which led to Sam Wicks being left out of the side that lost to Richmond on Sunday appear to have been smoothed over. Swans coach John Longmire said the small forward is in the mix to play against last-placed West Coast this Saturday at Mount Barker in the Adelaide Hills as part of Gather Round. All nine matches will be played in Adelaide and the greater Adelaide area.

Veteran former Collingwood midfielder Taylor Adams also looks set to play his first game for the Swans but key defender Dane Rampe has been ruled out for a month due to a hamstring strain suffered during the side’s first loss of the season. Running defender Harry Cunningham also appears likely to return from concussion. Wicks, 24, was part of the Swans side for the first three rounds but was left out on Sunda

